By CIC PF Reporter.

VOTE FOR US AGAIN IN 2026, WE WILL END LOAD SHEDDING AS WE HAVE PUT OUR HEADS TOGETHER AND WE ARE SORRY FOR TELLING YOU, ZAMBIANS TO GO AND URINATE INTO KARIBA DAM – PF’S NICKSON CHILANGWA

PF Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has promised that once Zambians vote for his party in 2026, the PF will end load shedding.

Meanwhile Chilangwa has apologised to Zambians on behalf of the PF for issuing remarks that: Those complaining about load shedding must go and urinate into Kariba dam in order to fill it up and generate electricity.

When Zambians complained about load shedding at the time PF was ruling, the then leadership told off Zambians to go and urinate into Kariba dam.

But Chilangwa has now said sorry and that Zambians must for PF come 2026 though currently the party has no leader and lost by 2.8 million votes to the UPND.

Meanwhile a check media at Kariba Dam has indeed shown that water levels have dwindled drastically but that the UPND government was putting up measures to reduce the load shedding hours from the current situation.

When PF was in government, ZESCO is one of the facilities that was listed as guarantee or surety for several loans that were acquired and it was also turned into a PF cash cow and we are told it currently owes millions of dollars which the UPND government is trying to sort out. – CIC PRESS TEAM