VOTING FOR M’MEMBE OR KALABA IN 2026 IS EQUAL TO A SPOILT BALLOT  – SEAN TEMBO

CITIZENS FIRST’S WISDOM MULIZWA CONDEMNS SEAN TEMBO FOR DIVISIVE STATEMENTS AMID OPPOSITION UNITY CRISIS





Citizens First Party member Wisdom Mulizwa has strongly condemned Sean Tembo for his divisive rhetoric aimed at undermining opposition alliances that are not part of his Tonse Alliance.





Mulizwa stated that at a time when the ruling party is actively working to manipulate the constitution in its favor, all opposition forces should unite rather than attack one another.





He criticized Tembo for demeaning credible opposition alliances, calling it an act of political selfishness that only benefits the ruling elite.



Mulizwa warned that such reckless statements weaken the opposition’s collective strength and play into the hands of those seeking to consolidate power undemocratically.





He urged all opposition leaders to put Zambia first by focusing on the bigger fight—defending democracy and ensuring constitutional integrity. “Now is not the time for petty politics, Zambia is bigger than all of us” Mulizwa asserted. “We must stand together to stop this undemocratic agenda.”





Wisdom Mulizwa

Deputy Legal Chairperson

Citizens First