VOTING FOR M’MEMBE OR KALABA IN 2026 IS EQUAL TO A SPOILT BALLOT  – SEAN TEMBO

CITIZENS FIRST’S WISDOM MULIZWA CONDEMNS SEAN TEMBO FOR DIVISIVE STATEMENTS AMID OPPOSITION UNITY CRISIS
Citizens First Party member Wisdom Mulizwa has strongly condemned Sean Tembo for his divisive rhetoric aimed at undermining opposition alliances that are not part of his Tonse Alliance.
Mulizwa stated that at a time when the ruling party is actively working to manipulate the constitution in its favor, all opposition forces should unite rather than attack one another.
He criticized Tembo for demeaning credible opposition alliances, calling it an act of political selfishness that only benefits the ruling elite.
Mulizwa warned that such reckless statements weaken the opposition’s collective strength and play into the hands of those seeking to consolidate power undemocratically.
He urged all opposition leaders to put Zambia first by focusing on the bigger fight—defending democracy and ensuring constitutional integrity. “Now is not the time for petty politics, Zambia is bigger than all of us” Mulizwa asserted. “We must stand together to stop this undemocratic agenda.”
Wisdom Mulizwa
Deputy Legal Chairperson
Citizens First
Sean Tembo is just too,too economical in his speech he should have said, it is like bringing another drought.Fred and Kalaba are noise makers who always talk without saying anything.
SP and CP they can not win election.
Sean Tembo has clearly understood his (or is it Tonse’s) level of competition in 2026 elections. Tonse views only CF and SP as its formidable opponents, they are nowhere near HH’s level. That is the message he was conveying.
Sean Tembo homself can not be leader of this country. You can be sure that retirees will never be paid their dues and council workers will always be in arrears.
Anyone interested can drive to his lodge in Ngwerere and take a survey of his workers’ predicament.
He is always employing because workers dont get paid!
That is just a small arrangement. How will he manage the bigger picture?
Sean Tembo needs his head checked
That is typical of Sean Tembo. A very divisive character.
I am glad Sean Tembo has said it, kanshi he knows. Whether some people are offended or not, what he has said is very true. Equally in UKA and Tonse, voting for Lubinda, Sakwiba, Mundubile or Mwamba, it will be like a spoiled ballot. That being the case, only one man remains and that man is Bally. Agree or disagree, this time around, HH remains the people’s favourite presidential candidate for next year. And all those who will contest under UPND ticket have very high chances of winning while those who will contest under other parties or alliances’ ticket have very slim chances of winning but very high chances of losing and dying politically. Uletalika lwakwe, akaimwena umwine. Tembo has told you, HH teti mumukwanishe mu 2026, mubeepele fye. Ba Tonse and ba UKA don’t even have a presidential candidates yet, they are headless chickens as some people would say. So which sane person can support and vote for a headless party or alliance? The guys have messed up themselves big and it will take them some considerable time to recover, not even in 2031, may be in 2071 if they work hard.