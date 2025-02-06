VOTING IN PAMBASHE PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION UNDERWAY



PAMBASHE – FEBRUARY 06, 2025



Voting in the Pambashe Constituency Parliamentary by-election commenced this morning.





Polling stations officially opened their doors at exactly 06:00 hours.



The Falcon Crew visited Chabanya, Chibote, and Mushota polling stations to monitor the process.



Reports indicate that voting is progressing smoothly and peacefully.





Officials and electoral staff are on the ground to ensure a free, fair, and transparent exercise.





The electorate is turning out in numbers to cast their votes and exercise their democratic right.



