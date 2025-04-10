Voting is underway in Kawambwa’s Kala ward by election!



Voting is underway in the Kala Ward by-election, with polling stations opening promptly at 06:00 hours.





At Kala Polling Station, which has 793 registered voters, 15 male voters had already queued up by 05:45 in readiness to cast their votes.





As of 07:00 hours, a total of 44 people had voted at the station—18 females and 26 males.



The atmosphere remains calm, and voter turnout is steadily increasing as the day progresses.





Elderly voters who cast their ballots shortly after the station opened have called for peace, encouraging more citizens to participate in a peaceful and conducive environment.



-Diamond TV