VOTING UNDERWAY IN KAWAMBWA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY BY-ELECTION





Voting is underway in the Kawambwa Central Constituency parliamentary by-election, with polling stations opening at 6:00 AM across all 57 locations.





A check by Diamond TV at Mpota Polling Station at 5:50 AM found long queues of voters already waiting to cast their ballots.





The Electoral Commission has expressed satisfaction with the early turnout, highlighting the favorable weather conditions and the absence of rain, which could otherwise hinder the process.





The by-election was necessitated by the conviction of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nixon Chilangwa.



📷 Diamond TV