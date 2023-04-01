*VP HARRIS ANNOUNCES INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE US-ZAM PARTNERSHIP*
(31.03.2023 Vist to Zambia)
1. Over $505 Million in 2024 bilateral assistance.
TRADE & ECONOMICS SUPPORT
1. Zambian to join 5 nations in having trade MOU with USA to improve business climate and increase US- Zambia trade.
2. $1.5 Million to launch of fertilizer fund.
3. $1 Million grant for renewable energy battery system feasibility study.
GOVERNANCE SUPPORT
1. $10 Million- Decentralization
2. $3.5 – Million- Women in Mining
3. $3.0- GRZ financial Management system.
HEALTH SUPPORT- $417- $798 Million
1. $ 372- $571 Million to HIV, 2023-4
2. $28- Million Malaria,2023
3.$ 17- Million in Public Health Support
They will always have our health system under captive. We can’t breath without them.