*VP HARRIS ANNOUNCES INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE US-ZAM PARTNERSHIP*

(31.03.2023 Vist to Zambia)

1. Over $505 Million in 2024 bilateral assistance.

TRADE & ECONOMICS SUPPORT

1. Zambian to join 5 nations in having trade MOU with USA to improve business climate and increase US- Zambia trade.

2. $1.5 Million to launch of fertilizer fund.

3. $1 Million grant for renewable energy battery system feasibility study.

GOVERNANCE SUPPORT

1. $10 Million- Decentralization

2. $3.5 – Million- Women in Mining

3. $3.0- GRZ financial Management system.

HEALTH SUPPORT- $417- $798 Million

1. $ 372- $571 Million to HIV, 2023-4

2. $28- Million Malaria,2023

3.$ 17- Million in Public Health Support

