VP Nalumango Assures That ZNS Mealie Meal in Shoprite Is Not GMO

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has offered reassurances to the nation that the mealie meal produced by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Eagles and sold in Shoprite outlets is milled from maize grown locally. Mrs. Nalumango emphasized that the maize used by ZNS for milling is sourced from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), further underlining the government’s commitment to supporting local agriculture.

Her statement came in response to queries posed by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile, who sought clarification on whether ZNS would provide mealie meal made from imported genetically modified maize.

Vice President Nalumango affirmed that the government is focused on promoting locally grown maize and supporting national food security, ensuring that mealie meal supplied to citizens meets high-quality standards.

In addition to addressing the mealie meal supply concerns, Mrs. Nalumango also commented on the government’s fiscal responsibilities. She disclosed that the government currently owes more than $800 million for past fuel supplies. As a result, she explained, it is essential to price fuel in line with international market rates to manage the financial implications.

This response was made in answer to a question from Stephen Kampyongo, the Member of Parliament for Shiwang’andu, who inquired about the government’s stance on fuel price reduction.

Vice President Nalumango also clarified the government’s approach to foreign travel delegations. She confirmed that President Hakainde Hichilema remains committed to maintaining lean delegations when traveling abroad. However, she pointed out that the recent visit to China included eight ministers due to the specific nature of the engagements and discussions with the Chinese government.

Her response came following a query by Sydney Mushanga, the Member of Parliament for Bwacha, who sought to understand whether the President had altered his approach regarding delegation sizes when traveling internationally.