VUBWI DISTRICT COMMISSIONER, THERLIZNO!

The recently appointed District Commissioner for Vubwi, Violet Mwale has not reported for work following protests from members of the ruling party against the decision.

Ms. Mwale, as incoming District Commissioner hit a snag after UPND cadres protested against the presidential appointment.

The cadres rejected the appointment on the basis that she is not a resident and unknown to the members of the community.

According to high profiled officials at both district and provincial level, there is need to appoint a local person who they said would better understand challenges in the districts.

And in acknowledging the void, United Party for National Development [UPND] Youth National Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso urges the cadres not to undermine the appointing authority of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Liswaniso however, says there is need to engage in civilized means of conveying their displeasure.

Recently, President Hichilema terminated contracts for all district Commissioners to pave way for new appointments.

Mr. Liswaniso is currently on a tour of Eastern Province to interact with party structures