Hon. Tutwa Ngulube



VUBWI MP ACQUITTED

HONESTLY SPEAKING THE VUBWI MP JUST LIKE AUNTY MARY DID EVERYTHING IN PRIVACY BUT WERE BETRAYED BY SOMEONE SO LETS NOT CRUCIFY THEM.

THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT THEY INTENDED TO PUBLICIZE THE SAID VIDEOS.

LUSAKA GIRLS TAKE VIDEOS, BLACKMAIL YOU AND THEN WHEN YOU REFUSE TO PAY THEY VIRAL THE VIDEO. WE ARE NOT CHILDREN, HE TOO WAS JUST A VICTIM

IN LAW WE SAY THERE WAS NO MENS REA. WE THEREFORE ACQUIT THEM BUT WARN THEM TO AVOID VIDEO CALLS NEXT TIME