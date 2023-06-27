VUBWI STEPFATHER GETS 35-YEARS FOR DEFILING STEPDAUGHTER

The Chipata High Court has sentenced to jail a 26-year-old man of Vubwi district to 35-years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and impregnating his stepdaughter.

Alfred Phiri, of Thembulo village in Chief Pembamoyo, would have sex with the minor until she fell pregnant.

The minor was threatened not to ever tell anyone or risk being beaten by the stepfather.

Particulars of the offence are that Phiri, on dates unknown but between April 2020 and April 2022, in Vubwi district had unlawful carnal knowledge of his stepdaughter.

Phiri pleaded not guilty but was found guilty and convicted by the Magistrate Court and committed to the High Court for sentencing.

When the matter came up for Judgement, Chipata Resident High Court Justice, Makubalo, stated that the convict betrayed the trust of being a father to the juvenile and sentenced Phiri to 35-years imprisonment with hard labour starting from the day of arrest.

Justice Makubalo says she has jailed Phiri to deter and curb the ever-escalating cases of defilement involving people considered as father figures in children’s lives.

By Samuel Khwawe