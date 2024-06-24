Vusi Nova defends Zahara’s embattled family, “no furniture or awards sold”

Musician Vusi Nova has come out in defence of the family of the late South African musician Zahara, revealing that it was not true that her loved ones were now hawking off the songbird’s awards due to financial strife.

Zahara’s family made the headlines this week after it was revealed that they had now resorted to auctioning off some of her furniture on WhatsApp, after they had lost her house due to arrears owed to a bank.

Zahara passed away last December after a short illness.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nova who was one of Zahara’s closest friends, said that although things were tough for the late musician’s family, some of the recent headlines about their fortunes had been over the top.

“It is untrue that the family is selling the furniture and awards, I mean who’ll buy those family treasures (awards) and how will they be sold? No, people must respect her and let her rest in peace,” he said.

However Nova acknowledged that the family had indeed lost the musician’s house, as they could not afford its upkeep. The musician vowed to keep assisting the late musician’s family.

“It’s difficult, but it’s what it is … with regards to the house, we tried to keep it but it was costly just to maintain it and so we just had to let it go.

“Our relationship day-to-day, I’m always there for them. I’ve been assisting them and will continue doing that.”