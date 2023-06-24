Wagner boss has announced that his troops have turned back to avoid bloodshed

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner boss has announced that his troops have turned back. His convoy had reached 200km away from Moscow. He said that realising the scale of the potential war, he decided to turn back to save Russian people.

Earlier, it was reported that the Belarusian leader was mediating between yevgeny prigozhin and President Putin to reach an agreement on their differences.

In another turn of events, Chechen military group has entered Russia and are already fighting the Wagner group on the outskirts of Rostov.

Their main convoy is 80Km away from Rostov, the city under Wagner control. We wait to see whether the Chechen military group will pause their move or not. All in all, President Putin’s leadership has been shaken and we don’t see him continuing for long.

Prigozhin says it’s over:

“They were going to dismantle PMC Wagner. We came out on 23 June to the March of Justice. In a day, we walked to nearly 200km away from Moscow. In this time, we did not spill a single drop of blood of our fighters. Now, the moment has come when blood may spill. That’s why, understanding the responsibility for spilling Russian blood on one of the sides, we are turning back our convoys and going back to field camps according to the plan.”