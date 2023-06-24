Wagner boss Prigozhin directly challenges Putin

An audio message has now been published on Wagner’s Telegram channel.

It appears to be a direct, defiant response from Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary group, to President Vladimir Putin’s TV address earlier on.

A male voice resembling that of Prigozhin can be heard saying: “About treason of motherland, the president was deeply mistaken.

“We are patriots of our motherland. We have been fighting and are fighting now.

“And nobody is going to – as demanded by the president, the FSB (Russia’s security service) or anyone else – to admit our guilt.

“Because we don’t want our country to live anymore in corruption, lies and bureaucracy.”

In his address on Saturday morning, Putin accused Wagner of high-treason – without specifically naming the group.