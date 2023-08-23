Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Dies in Plane Crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, a private military company, has been killed in a plane crash, the Russian news agency Intefax reports

All 10 people on board the private jet belonging to Prigozhin died when it crashed near the city of Tver. The Russian Civil Aviation Authority said seven passengers and three crew were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg.

Two days ago, Prigozhin shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny. Prigozhin appeared to be in Africa in the video, and he also spoke about Russia making the continent “free”.

The Emergency Ministry in Russia added that the plane came down near the settlement of Kuzhenkino, Tver Region.

The video, shared on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner Group, was released amid the ongoing fear within Africa on the likely invasion of Niger.

Details shortly…