Wagner group entirely financed by Russian state – Putin

More now from President Vladimir Putin, who has said that the Wagner mercenary group was “fully funded” by the Russian state.

“I would like everyone to know that the whole of the Wagner group was funded by the state – by the defence ministry and the state budget. We fully funded this group,” he said during a televised meeting with security officials.

“In May 2022 to May 2023 alone, the state paid the Wagner company 86.262bn roubles ($1bn) in payments and bonuses.”

Putin added the authorities would investigate how the money paid to Wagner and its boss was spent, Reuters news agency reports.