A waiter facing potential charges in connection with Liam Payne’s tragic death has admitted to using cocaine with the singer but denies being a drug dealer or receiving payment for the drugs.

Braian Paiz, in an upcoming documentary, TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame?, airing Monday at 8 PM ET on FOX, disclosed details of his encounters with Payne in Buenos Aires.

Paiz revealed that he partied with Payne in the singer’s hotel room, where they consumed whiskey and cocaine he had brought along. He admitted they did this on two occasions, the second time occurring just two days before Payne’s fatal fall from the hotel balcony.

Waiter admits he did cocaine with Liam Payne but refused payment

According to Paiz, drugs were “scattered everywhere” in the room, alongside items like a Dove soap box and tin foil—objects visible in photos taken after Payne’s death.

Despite this, Paiz insisted he was not a drug dealer and never accepted money from Payne. He even claimed to have refused the singer’s offer of a Rolex watch as payment.

“There is one gift he did take from Liam,” Paiz said in the documentary, teasing a keepsake he accepted from the late singer. Paiz is one of five men prosecutors are pursuing charges against in connection with Payne’s death.

The documentary also features interviews with other key individuals, including Payne’s close friend Roger Nores, who faces accusations of abandonment and supplying drugs to Payne, and eyewitness Bret Watson, who saw the singer fall to his death.