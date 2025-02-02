WAIVE VISA REQUIREMENTS OR SIMPLIFY PROCESS FOR ZAMBIANS VISITING UK, JACK MWIIMBU REQUESTS NEW BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER REBECCA TERZEON





Last week, newly assigned British High Commissioner to Zambia, Ms. Rebecca Terzeon paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu SC., MP to formally introduce herself.





During the discussion, Mr. Mwiimbu said the British government should consider waiving or simplifying visa requirements for Zambians visiting the United Kingdom (UK) just like Zambia has waived visa requirements for British nationals coming into the country.



Mr. Mwiimbu also appealed to the British government to consider supporting Zambia as it faces a potential influx of refugees from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the ongoing fighting in the eastern part of that country.





On her part, High Commissioner Terzeon said she was taking up her diplomatic assignment in Lusaka with a pro-business approach and a primary focus of growing the Zambian economy by wooing more investors from the UK.





