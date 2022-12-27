Walebepa tata bufi: to think of those sweet promises – Maiko Zulu

Walebepa tata bufi: to think of those sweet promises – Maiko

By Darious Kapembwa

RENOWNED reggae artist and activist Maiko Zulu has reminisced on the song ‘Bufi’ (it’s a lie), adding that the promised cheap fuel has not come.



In 2012, musicians Fumba Chama alias Pilato and his colleague Mundia Mukubesa released this song to remind then president Michael Sata’s government about its unfulfilled campaign promises.



In his Facebook post on Friday, Zulu posted a picture of himself with folded arms, while expressing shock at the high fuel cost.



“ATI FYUWELO IKACHIPA AAH, AAH, WALEBEPA TATA BUFI !!! When you hear the song ‘Bufi’ and think of those sweet campaign promises, you begin by folding your arms and then you wait for a bit to see if they will apologise to the people…” said Zulu.