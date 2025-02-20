WALKING OUT ON ZAMBIANS STRUGGLING WITH HIGH COST OF LIVING BY THE UPND CONDEMNED



…as the SP Youth League describes their actions as irresponsible and shameful





Lusaka… Thursday February 20, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) Youth League has condemned the decision by the UPND Members of Parliament to walk out of the National Assembly, accusing them of neglecting the struggles of Zambians facing the high cost of living.





In a statement, Youth League Deputy Spokesperson Lusambo Sconel criticized the MPs, describing their actions as “irresponsible and shameful.”



He argued that instead of addressing the pressing issue of rising costs for essentials such as food, fuel, and housing, UPND lawmakers had chosen to “abandon their parliamentary duties.”





Sconel further stated that the walkout demonstrated the government’s disconnect from the hardships faced by ordinary citizens.



He disclosed that the ruling party was failing to deliver on its promises of economic relief and instead continued to “turn a blind eye” to worsening poverty.





The Socialist Party official also accused the government of arrogance, stating that it had pledged lower prices, affordable fuel, and a stronger economy but had instead “delivered nothing but broken promises.”





Meanwhile, Sconel has emphasized that Zambians deserved leadership that was willing to engage in meaningful discussions rather than “flee at the first mention of accountability.”





He called on the UPND government to take decisive action to address the economic crisis instead of avoiding debate on the matter.





“Zambians deserve better than a government that walks out on them in their time of need,” he said.