Wanda Nara has confirmed her marriage with Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi is over

Nara, 37, married Icardi, 31, in May 2014, less than a year after she divorced his former Argentina team-mate, Maxi Lopez.

Nara and Icardi’s relationship has always made the headlines, with the couple going their separate ways on multiple occasions, and getting back together.

Now, the model who also acted as Icardi’s agent has now confirmed they have split for good.

She told America TV: ‘For personal and health reasons, I tried once more, but it didn’t work. Let everyone talk. I’ve saved my silence for the last.

‘I know how hard endings are and what they cost. There are things on TV and the internet that aren’t true, but I accept it as part of the bad and who I am.

‘I decided to end it, but Mauro and I will still be a family. It wasn’t a mistake to try more when there was love. I regret nothing; these years were the best of my life, but now I must be alone.

‘There is no villain or third party; our relationship was always stronger than it seemed from the outside. My priority has always been my children, and now more than ever. Thank you for your respect.’

According to Ciudad Magazine via Daily Sabah, Nara has filed for divorce after mulling over the decision for some time.

Rumours of a rift between the couple surfaced in recent weeks when Nara unfollowed Icardi on social media.

Icardi is still following Nara, but their relationship now looks to be over. They share two children – Francesca, 9, and Isabella, 7.

This is not the first time that Nara has claimed her marriage to Icardi is over. She made the same statement in September 2022, but they ended up getting back together.