WANTED PERSON: REWARD OF K100,000 OFFERED

A reward of K100,000 is offered for any information that will lead to the arrest of the driver of the truck or recovery of the copper concetrates that were stolen on 31.12.2022 around kafulafuta weigh bridge area. Below is a picture of missing driver.

Contact: +260776036211, Mr Wang

SPECIFIC IDENTITY PARTICULARS OF WANTED DRIVER

FAMILY NAME. :. Mutemela

FORE NAMES. :. Goodson

GENDER. :. MALE

DATE OF BIRTH:. 30/03/1996

NATIONALITY. :. ZAMBIAN

HIGHT. :. 1.75m

NRC. :. 365448/10/1

PASSPORT #. :. ZN795795

He has been on the run since 31/12/2022. If seen, or have any information, please call Mr Wang on the above number.