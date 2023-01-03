WANTED PERSON: REWARD OF K100,000 OFFERED
A reward of K100,000 is offered for any information that will lead to the arrest of the driver of the truck or recovery of the copper concetrates that were stolen on 31.12.2022 around kafulafuta weigh bridge area. Below is a picture of missing driver.
Contact: +260776036211, Mr Wang
SPECIFIC IDENTITY PARTICULARS OF WANTED DRIVER
FAMILY NAME. :. Mutemela
FORE NAMES. :. Goodson
GENDER. :. MALE
DATE OF BIRTH:. 30/03/1996
NATIONALITY. :. ZAMBIAN
HIGHT. :. 1.75m
NRC. :. 365448/10/1
PASSPORT #. :. ZN795795
He has been on the run since 31/12/2022. If seen, or have any information, please call Mr Wang on the above number.