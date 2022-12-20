Wanted pregnant Lusaka diva hands herself to police

A HEAVILY-pregnant diva who was on the Zambia Police Service wanted list for fraud yesterday waddled herself into Misisi Police Station much to the shock and delight of officers as well as her former employers.

Jill Ngangula aged 22 had vanished from her house in Lusaka’s Longcares area after accusations of selling fake air tickets and picketing the money to clients of travel agency she worked for.

Last week, police through #Kalemba went public and asked people with the knowledge of her whereabouts to come forward.

Her former employers even offered K5000 as reward for anyone with information leading to her arrest.

Following the publication of the story that was widely shared online, Ngangula’s relatives prevailed over her and convinced the fugitive mother-to-be to hand herself in.

Ngangula unexpectedly walked into Misisi Police station and reported herself much to the shock and delight officers.

Officers arrested Ngangula and formerly charged her but quickly released her on bond before she could ask them for odd foods like Inswa dipped in vanilla ice cream to satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed that the search of Ngangula has ended that what was left was too present her before a court of law.

Kalemba