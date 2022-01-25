Thomas Sipalo (Difikoti) writes:

“WANYEKA MUNZI…

When they were getting these monies i warned alot of these artistes to put their bums on the ground and think through before blindly getting these monies, I was called jealousy and bitter all because I was linguistically suspected to be a sympathiser of my now bweengwa President…



Others were just getting thinking the funds were free money,I even heard other’s got these loans for non artistic projects shared and swallowed the monies amongst themselves …



What artists didn’t distinguish is the difference between normal empowerment fund and a LOAN…

A loan gat to be paid,I support Govts stance let them pay back the money!



Actually Most monies landed on politically affiliated artists only,let an audit be carried out and those who wrongly benefited must be brought to book!”