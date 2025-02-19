War in Ukraine has cost $320bn, Zelensky says

Zelensky says the cost of the war in Ukraine so far is $320bn, saying Kyiv and US have different numbers on this.

About $120bn has come from Ukraine taxpayers, and $200bn from the US and EU, he adds.

The US supplied $67bn in weapons as well as budget support, he says.

Trump has previously said the US wants the equivalent of $500bn worth of rare earth minerals from Ukraine in exchange for its continued support.

“It’s not $500bn – that’s not a serious conversation,” Zelensky says.

He says that the US alleges 90% of support for Ukraine comes from them, but “the truth is somewhere else”.

“We are grateful for their support,” he adds.