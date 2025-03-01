War is blood, death, sweat, tears, money and misery … Russia-Ukraine war after 3 years – Amb. Anthony Mukwita

War is blood, death, sweat, tears, money and misery



… Russia-Ukraine war after 3 years



28 Feb 25



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote in the Daily Nation.



February 24th this week marked the third year bloody anniversary of the Federation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in order to stop it (Ukraine) from becoming a member of NATO.



A bit of history here for first time followers of my weekly column Mukwita on Point in the Daily Nation.

The reasons for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are many and varied but to geopolitical students like myself, after scouring through mountains of literature to make sense of it all, it comes down to something logically simple—Russia did not want Ukraine to become a member of the NATO club of 32 period.



Russia shares one of the longest borders, as a country with Ukraine, about 2,200kms, imagine the distance between Lusaka and Johannesburg is about 1,500kms then you may make up your own mind on security concerns.



Reasons Russia under President Vladimir Putin is opposed to Ukraine joining NATO and EU in its back-yard with guns, tanks and fighter jets factually is because, the move would pose a security threat to Russian sovereignty says Russia.



History actually is replete with evidence that, after the crumble of the USSR in 1991, Russia got an official undertaking from the allies that NATO would never expand anywhere close to the border with Russia or to become as big a military block as it has become.



America and the allies agreed but according to respected Yale scholar and international relations expert Jeffrey Sachs, NATO ignored the promise.

The first countries to be ensnared into the fast expanding belly of NATO were Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, all the three I know so well having served as Ambassador in the trio on a non-resident basis from by base in Berlin, Germany.



Russia ignored the expansion of Poland, Czech, Hungary and Poland but after Georgia in its backyard tried to join the gravy NATO train, Putin could not allow it no more.



He attacked Georgia in 2008 and Georgia’s dream to become a NATO member screeched to a halt faster than it started.

The deeper history is more complex hence many scholars write books on this salient geopolitical matter but since this is a newspaper column with limited space, I will pause here.





UKRAINE RUSSIA AFTER THREE YEARS OF CONFLICT



Three years after the Russia Ukraine conflict, the damage on both sides has been humongous but more so for Ukraine, a smaller country than Russia that has lost close to one million people including civilians and soldiers, injured thousands and displaced even more.



The same applies to Russia that has equally lost almost a million people combined too in terms of civilians and soldiers including women and children.

The cost of war has been high for both countries ranging additionally into billions of dollars in lost revenue or revenue directed towards fighting the war instead of economic development.



It reminds me of what one scholar said, “War is a grim, cruel business, a business justified only as a means of sustaining the forces of good against those of evil.”

But is it always or, it is an end to making tonnes of money for oneself?

On the 3rd year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, I watched a presser at the White House where POTUS no.47 Donald Trump said he wants back, some $300 billion Uncle Sam has spent on the Vlodmir Zelensky led Ukraine as they fought Russia.



That’s about a $100 billion a year, imagine what Zambia could do with all that dough.

“The EU were clever they spent about $100 billion in loans but not the US so we need to get some of that money back,” the Don said in front of camera’s, repeating the disputed $300 billion.



Zelensky says his country only got about $110 billion and all that money was aid or grants and not loans as Trump says.

Trump is not stepping back and has already told Zelensky he wants a piece of Ukraine’s invaluable rare earth metals buried under Ukrainian soils that could be worth about $11 trillion.



WHAT IS THE TRUMP LOOKING FOR?



Trump is looking for a ‘ small cash out’ of about $500 billion which is only half a trillion dollars from Ukraine to recover what the United States has spent on the war, in addition he wants America to participate in the rebuilding of Ukraine that now has several cities and towns buried in rubble.



Last May, the World Bank estimated that it could cost up to $480 billion to rebuild Ukraine over a long period of time but that number keeps rising of course as Russia escalates its bomb attacks especially since the beginning of 2025.



Russia now owns about 20pc of Ukrainian territory, it is unlikely to give up even after the end of the war.

Zelensky is not happy about the possibility of ceding 20pc of Ukrainian territory to Russia nor give Trump about $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals which he says belong to the future generation of young Ukrainians so therein lies the dilemma but he stands of a castle of sand and pillars of salt with the Trump.



Trump has already heaped the blame of starting the war in Zelensky saying he should have not encouraged the war, he should have not entertained the NATO idea and no people would have died.

Trump has called Zelensky an ‘unelected dictator’ and a ‘moderately successful comedian’ who should have known better than to start a war resulting into tens of thousands of deaths of innocent people on both sides.



Trump has already started ‘peace negotiations’ to end the Ukraine Russia conflict though thus far, only Russia and USA have been on the table, not Ukraine.

Zelensky of course has complained about the absence on the negotiating table just to be met with ‘stop complaining you did not want to get on the table the past three years’ from Trump.



My nature as an international relations analyst has been that ‘I have no dog in this fight’ but of course that’s a lie because my dog has always been that, ‘I love peace more than war.’



If Trump with all his bluster has the silver bullet to end the Ukraine Russia war, then so be it.

There’s about 140 conflicts raging globally right now with thousands of people, babies, and women dying every minute, do we need that huge amount of blood loss? Certainly not.



I personally seek an end to the war in Congo, Somalia and Sudan in our backyard before they suck in a larger section of the continent because peace once lost like a broken glass can’t be stitched back.

Trump has ominously warned that letting these conflicts to burn on could lead to WWW111. Does anyone want a 3rd World War? I don’t.



In 2025, let’s make Love Not War folks. ‘WAR, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing’.



I know in Zambia we have our own war of high poverty levels, less meals a day and perennial absence of electricity in homes but let’s think of others too, even in our immense poverty.

Ambassador Anthony Mukwita is a published author and International Relations Analyst. His books are available in Bookworld, Grey Matter, Amazon and Takealot.



Source: The Daily Nation