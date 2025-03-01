WARMA SAYS SINO METAL LEACH POLLUTION HAS AFFECTED CENTRAL PROVINCE



THE Water Resource Management Authority says the Sino Metal Leach Pollution in Chambeshi which contaminated the Kafue River and Mwambashi stream has affected some parts of Central Province.





Water Resource Management (WARMA) Sub-Catchment Manager Alex Kasonde said this during a presentation to the Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu in Kitwe.





ZANIS reports that Mr Kasonde says the pollution which needs to be controlled is moving so fast at a speed of 1.1 Kilometer per hour.





He said that there is need for quick action to clear the contamination and also recommended continuous monitoring by the stakeholders and updates submitted to his office.





And Kalulushi District Commissioner Kelly Jibinga says the office of the District Agriculture Coordinator and other stakeholders are on the ground accessing the damage to the crops caused by the pollution .



Meanwhile, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu has called on all the stakeholders to clear the contamination.





Mr Nzovu said there is a need for all public and private companies and the opposition to work together as this is a national disaster.