WAS HICHILEMA EVER ON DEATH ROW?- Fred M’membe

WAS HICHILEMA EVER ON DEATH ROW?

Mr Hakainde Hichilema says he was on death row at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison. Is this true? What does it mean to be on death row?

To the best of my knowledge and memory, Mr Hichilema was never convicted of any crime that would have put him on death row.

I vigorously opposed his detention and advocated for his release when he was detained. There is no doubt that he was unfairly treated and subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering, but that doesn’t amount to being on death row.

It is not right for Mr Hichilema to claim he was ever on death row. Actually, it’s a lie.

But why is this lie being told? Is it out of ignorance about what it means to be on death row, or is it simply out of being an habitual liar who tries to chock up his glory all the time?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party