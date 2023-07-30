The [email protected] Woman in My Room.

By Mwala Mooto

While attending the UN Summit in Rome last week I was lodging in a shared room. The first two days I had a male roommate from Denmark who later checked out. When I got back to the room on the third day in the evening I found bags for a new roommate who was taking a bath. I took off my clothes and lay on my bed to relax.

After a few minutes the bathroom door opened and behold a [email protected] woman stepped out. It was my first time to see a [email protected] wh!te woman and I temporarily froze as my temperature began to raise 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️ I wondered whether I was dreaming or not. I was awaken to the reality when she greated me and introduced her self as my new roommate. Looking very comfortable she removed her lotion and started applying lotion as I lay on my bed literally shivering.

I later excused myself and rushed to the reception to ask whats happening. I was informed the hostel is un!s£x therefore both men and women can be allocated the same room. I humbly requested if I could be allocated another room where their is a male and reluctantly the hostel manager transferred me to another room.

Friends it’s important to flee from temptation, to others kissing might be okay but if you know you can’t end just there, please flee. To others a sleep over is okay, but if you know it’ll lead to more please flee. Know yourself better to avoid temptations that you know you’ll not overcome, don’t hang around flee like Joseph 🏃🏃🏃🏃.

To others sharing a room with an attractive young [email protected] might be okay but knowing myself better I had to flee before I plant a seed in Rome🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️. Friends many have fallen because they did not have the courage to flee, and today they suffer the consequences of that decision. Be swift to identify temptation and flee for your life.

Happy Sunday