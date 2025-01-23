Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Waste of public resources; Malawi buys an App for $1.5million to detect and combat false news and misinformation





The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has announced that it has bought an application, an internet software called “Misinformation Trend Anylis Tool” aimed at investigating and detecting false news, misinformation and disinformation.





This is MACRA’s idea of keeping the digital spaces safe.



It must be stated that lies and falsehoods are nothing new and they are fought easily especially with easy access to web search engines.



However what’s changed in recent years is the advent of social-media.





To detect, identify and debunk misinformation and purported fake news, simple tools and analysis are available to professionals and the menace can be fought using basic fact-checking tools and traditional basic verification methods, that even junior journalists can do.





Clearly Malawi has chosen to be ripped off with the purchase of this software.



In my view, many governments are facing public relations and communications crises and failing and floundering of how to deal with it in the era of social-media.





They resort to expensive solutions and draconian methods of using the Police tondeal with a growing hostile public.



I bet fake news and misinformation in Malawi will continue to proliferate and flourish, with this wasteful approach.