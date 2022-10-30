WASTED TALENT: FWAYO TEMBO BECOMES KOMBONI FOOTBALL COACH

By Scoop Reporter

FORMER Zambia national soccer team sensational forward Fwayo Tembo has unceremoniously ended his somewhat flourishing but short-lived footballing career with just a Komboni team to his credit.

During his hay days, Tembo merismerised football enthusiasts with his football skills and became one of the dependable players in the national team who even had a foreign stint but his career crumbled right before his eyes owing to a number of disciplinary issues ranging from not turning up for training and going AWOL while his colleagues are in camp.

Now, Tembo is a Ma Youth Football Club Coach. In the picture below, he was today following proceedings of the Independence Tournament Final game with Red Bomber FC of Mtendere.