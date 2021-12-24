American rapper, Cardi B pulled the biggest surprise for her husband as she gifted Offset $2 million to celebrate him on his birthday.

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset who is an American rapper and a member of the hip hop trio Migos turned 30 on Dec. 14, 2021.

His birthday party held last night in Los Angeles and as expected of her, Cardi B gave him the gift in front of their family and friends.

She also jokingly asked her friends not to meet her for money after that because she doesn’t have any.

VIDEO BELOW;