WATCH LIVE: Edgar Chagwa Lungu Eligibility Judgment

CONCOURT RULES EDGAR LUNGU INELIGIBLE TO CONTEST ANY FUTURE ELECTIONS



By Conrad Mwango



The Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Edgar Lungu is ineligible to contest the 2026 presidential elections and any other future elections.



In its landmark judgement delivered in Mr. Lungu’s absence by Concourt Deputy President Justice Arnold Shilimi, the seven-member panel of judges disqualified Mr. Lungu, stating that he was elected twice, sworn in twice and served two terms of office.





The court however upheld its ruling that the former president was eligible to contest the 2021 elections.



The Court also departed from its previous decisions that Mr. Lungu was eligible to stand in any election after losing the 2021 elections.



In this matter, a concerned youth, Michelo Chizombe contested that Mr. Lungu was not eligible to stand in future elections, which the former head of state contested.



PHOENIX NEWS