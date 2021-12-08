Home politics PF WATCH LIVE: PF Vice President Given Lubinda Addressing The Media politicsPFUPND WATCH LIVE: PF Vice President Given Lubinda Addressing The Media December 8, 2021 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp GIVEN LUBINDA 3 COMMENTS Mr Lubinda, how do you interpreted the nullification of a seat by the high court, is it of no consequence?, in my view it is of consequence and the consequence is that the seat remains nullified until that judgement is overturned. Reply Bo Lubinda. Take it easy man!!. Check order XI rule 7 of the rules of the Concourt which guides that “ an appeal shall not operate as a stay of execution or of proceedings under the judgement appealed against unless the High Court or the court so orders and no immediate act or proceedings shall be invalidated, except so far as the court may direct”. So the Speaker is just respecting the ruling of the high court and the order XI rule 7 of the concourt. Reply Some idiot at some point said that his family will starve if he paid back the money he drew when he stayed in parliament illegally under the instruction of his idiotic Boss. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Mr Lubinda, how do you interpreted the nullification of a seat by the high court, is it of no consequence?, in my view it is of consequence and the consequence is that the seat remains nullified until that judgement is overturned.
Bo Lubinda. Take it easy man!!. Check order XI rule 7 of the rules of the Concourt which guides that “ an appeal shall not operate as a stay of execution or of proceedings under the judgement appealed against unless the High Court or the court so orders and no immediate act or proceedings shall be invalidated, except so far as the court may direct”. So the Speaker is just respecting the ruling of the high court and the order XI rule 7 of the concourt.
Some idiot at some point said that his family will starve if he paid back the money he drew when he stayed in parliament illegally under the instruction of his idiotic Boss.