PoliticsPFUPND WATCH LIVE: UNZA students Matching to state house to Express happiness on the reinstate meal allowances By zamobserver - October 1, 2022 2 67 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp students Matching to state house to Express happiness on the reinstate meal allowances for university students, which were abolished by the PF government in February 2019!
This is wonderful!
This is a big slap in the face of Mama Ngoshe Mukulu who heartlessly took away the little meant for our children.
Shame on you ba PF! You didn’t know how to look after people!
Anyway, PF tupuba sana because you PF tuchili tuletalika nefyabupuba!
Good riddance!
MARCHING MARCHING MARCHING
What kind of journalism is this ????????