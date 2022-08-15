SECURE YOUR CAR AND BELONGINGS.

In the picture below is a T Bar, a key that thieves use to open any car door. This makeshift key is very dangerous as not only does it open car doors, it also destroys the car’s central locking system.

Like many other car owners/drivers, admin is a victim of thieves breaking into his vehicle. Please ensure that every time you park your car there is a security guard or someone looking after it and most importantly, NEVER leave anything in your car that may or will attract attention of the thieves.

Whenever you happen to see anyone with such or similar tool, kindly report that person to the nearest police station.

Picture was taken by a victim of a car break in, Derricks Mwendafilumba.