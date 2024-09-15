WATCH: Ramaphosa’s Deputy faints on stage

Deputy President Paul Mashatile was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon after fainting on stage, according to a report.

State broadcaster, SABC News reported that Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said Mashatile is fine after the collapse.

Mashatile was addressing N’wamitwa Day in Tzaneen in Limpopo. He was addressing the day in his capacity as chairperson of the Presidential Task Team and was speaking about Traditional and Khoisan leaders.

The public should not be alarmed by the situation, Ramathuba said.

The SABC reported that she suspected it was heat exhaustion that could have led to the collapse.

She did not reveal where Mashatile was taken for treatment after the collapse, according to the report..

He was taken off the podium by security officers and emergency officials, the public broadcaster reported.

