WATCH: Turkish OnlyFans Model Arrested After Announcing Plans to Bed 100 Men

A Turkish OnlyFans model, Azra Ay Vandan, also known by her online aliases Süt and Acnoctem, has been arrested in Istanbul after revealing plans to sleep with 100 men in 24 hours and live-stream the event.



Azra announced her controversial challenge on January 14 via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), promising to share further details in the days ahead. The stunt aimed to make her the first Turkish woman to undertake such a bold act. However, Turkish authorities intervened before the event could take place.



Video footage circulating online shows police forcibly detaining Azra as she resists arrest. Authorities charged her with “obscenity” and “resisting the performance of duty.” Officials stated that her actions violated public decency laws.

“She was arrested for her actions that go against public decency,” Turkish officials said.

While her goal isn’t as ambitious as her popular colleagues Lilly Phillips and Bonnie Blue, the legal consequences she’s facing are far more severe.

OnlyFans has been banned in Turkey since 2023, but some creators continue to produce and share content.

Other Adult Stars Who Have Set Records

In 2024, UK-based model Lily Phillips documented her experience of sleeping with 101 men in just 14 hours, sharing the video titled “I Slept With 100 Men in One Day” on YouTube.

Meanwhile, OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue claimed to have broken a record by engaging in sexual encounters with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, surpassing the previous record of 919 set by Lisa Sparxxx in 2004. Blue later admitted that the experience was both physically and emotionally draining.