Watch video as a lady handcuffed by soldier boyfriend after she ends relationship

A Nigerian lady has raised concern online after her soldier boyfriend handcuffed her when she expressed that she was no longer interested in their relationship.

The situation was revealed through a video shared online by a friend of the lady. The video depicts a hand, believed to belong to the lady, handcuffed by her military boyfriend.

The caption of the video reads: “My friend’s soldier boyfriend handcuffed her because she said she isn’t interested. He also beats her.” According to the caption, the lady attempted to end the relationship, but her boyfriend responded by handcuffing her

. In the video, she can be heard saying: “I’m not doing again, you handcuffed me.”

