Watch video as Mother embarasses son who was trying to get phone number from Lady seating next to him in church

A new video showing a mother publicly shaming her adult son during a church service has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

In the footage, the young man, seated next to a woman, attempts to get her phone number by handing her his own phone.

The mother, noticing what her son is doing, abruptly moves from her seat in the back and intercepts the phone from the woman.

She then chastises her son loudly in front of the congregation, causing him to cry as he wipes away his tears.

The young woman, stunned by the scene, is left speechless and unable to react to the public humiliation.

Watch the video below;