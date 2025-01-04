WATCH: Zimbabwean MMA Fighter Themba Gorimbo Reveals Why Cousins Celebrated His UFC Loss

Zimbabwean Fighter Themba Gorimbo Shares Heartbreaking Truth About Family



UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo revealed a painful moment when his own cousins celebrated his defeat because he doesn’t send them money.





“I’m not a millionaire—maybe I will be one day. After one of my losses, a cousin messaged me. He sent a video of some of my family celebrating my defeat in the same place we struggled together 15 years ago.”

https://twitter.com/i/status/1874473949104648220





All I try to do is get better—not just for myself, but for everyone. I might not be able to help you directly, but I can build a well for the community.





People think because I’m in the US, I’m a millionaire. Someone will message me saying, ‘Send me $5,000.’ Where would I get that kind of money?”