WATER LEVELS GRADUALLY RISING AT LAKE KARIBA – 13th January 2025

LAKE KARIBA WEEKLY LEVELS IN METERS



The Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels 475.50m and 488.50m (with 0.70m freeboard) for hydropower generation.





The Lake level is steadily increasing due to sustained rainfall on the reservoir and immediate catchment, closing the period under review at 475.87m (2.61% usable storage) on 6th January 2025, compared to 477.28m (12.32% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.





From:

24 December 2024

To:

6 January 2025



© Zambezi River Authority