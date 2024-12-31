WATER SAMPLES IN GABON AREA OF NAKONDE CONTAMINATED WITH HUMAN WASTE



A statement shared by Nakonde Town Council Public Relations Unit has revealed that all water samples from wells tested in Garbon area of Ntindi in Nakonde, where recent cholera cases have been reported, have been contaminated with human waste.





Currently, Garbon has been identified as the most affected area, with the district reporting 13 cases of cholera as at December 29, 2024.



To address the outbreak, authorities have implemented several interventions.





One of the key interventions is the provision of clean water to the affected community.



A water bowzer has been deployed to Garbon to supply clean water to residents, effective December 30, 2024.





In addition to providing clean water, there are plans to write to ZESCO to provide electricity to Chambishi Water Supply and Sanitation Company to enable the plant to operate effectively and provide safe drinking water to the community.





Other interventions include hyper-chlorination of wells, sensitization programs, and distribution of water purification tablets.



Health officials will also be conducting door-to-door sensitization programs to educate residents on the importance of hygiene and sanitation.





Additional interventions include the banning of the sale of ready-to-eat street food in the district to prevent further spread of the disease untill further notice.



The measures are aimed at reducing the risk of contamination and protecting public health.





The interventions were agreed upon during a meeting held at the Nakonde Town Council on Sunday, chaired by Provincial Health Director, David Silweya, and attended by various stakeholders, including health officials, local authorities, and community leaders.



Chete FM