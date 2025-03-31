Wayne Rooney urinates on wall of London street in front of passersby

English football legend, Wayne Rooney was caught urinating against a wall while on a night out with pals this weekend.

The former professional footballer turned coach paused to relieve himself in the street in London, in view of passersby, while enjoying an evening with friends.

Ex-England and Manchester United star Wayne, 39, headed across the road to unzip his trousers with his phone held up to his face.

Rooney spent a few hours at The Nest rooftop bar and terrace at the Treehouse Hotel London in Marylebone with his friends, following an appearance as a pundit for the BBC’s Saturday night coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final.

It’s not the first time Rooney has been seen urinating publicly after he was photographed apparently reliving himself in Manchester against a bin in 2013.

If caught in the act by officers or any are complaints made by witnesses, the ex-Plymouth Argyle manager could risk prosecution and a fine depending on local laws.