WE AIN’T HOMOSEXUALITY AGENTS – Socialist Party

WE AIN’T HOMOSEXUALITY AGENTS – SP

By Michael Nyumbu

SOUTHERN Province Socialist Party – SP Chairperson Kelvin Chikwata has refuted allegations by Economic Front – EF Party President Wynter Kabimba that his party advocates for the homosexuality agenda.

Chikwata tells Byta FM Zambia News that SP President and Vice are men who are both married to women, which he says makes it illogical to accuse the party of promoting the homosexuality agenda.

Chikwata however says his party cannot stop homosexuals from joining it as it is a party for everyone.

Economic Front President Wynter Kabimba claimed that the Socialist Party advocates for homosexuality.

He said that the party not having a problem with homosexual party members proves its stance on the issue.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9