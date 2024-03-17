WE ARE A COUNTRY GOVERNED BY LAWS, WE NEED JUSTICE FOR FLORENCE SOLOCHI – ALICE ROWLAND

Dear Florence Solochi,

Sometimes healing takes a high way and a few breakdowns before you can finally heal and take charge of your life unapologetically.

Little sis this is your healing, it will feel heavy and weigh you down for it’s all over social media but after a few days you will be so proud of yourself for opening up and letting it go, for forgiving yourself for all those days u blamed yourself for everything that went wrong and for forgiving everyone that hurt you.

You were only a child, vulnerable and alone you didn’t have control over your life but today your bravery to put a Stop openly without any reservation means you are ready for yourself to great and happy.

You are Strong and you have overcome a lot of obstacles little girl and this is your healing. Like you always call me awe bosslady stop and you give me a shy smile, I want to tell you that little girl I will contribute to your happiness going forward in anyway possible because you deserve the love ❤️

Your new beginnings will be filled with nothing but love support and peace.

With Everything Said we as a country are governed by laws and rules and no one is above the law, as a woman I stand to see Justice for this girl, she was robbed off her childhood.

No you are Not Mad they will not keep you silent.