Binwell Chansa Mpundu

WE ARE A LITTLE TOO LATE

When i spoke about Homosexuality months ago you thought i was joking.

I’m sorry to tell you that i think you are too late as the train left a while ago .The Vice is way deeply rooted now and you wont manage fighting it.



As we speak men in lusaka are bcoming women everyday.Infact sex organ exchange may even be happening as we speak .Lusaka July is not even the problem here when u talk about homesexually,what ever you saw there is simply a tip of the iceberg especially in lusaka.Every place you go to in lusaka today you have fellow men winking at you.



In lsk today you do not only have female hookers but even men have started sadly.

My biggest fear is for our children who are in self discovery stages we dont know what will become of them.That is why If you have a son you are better off enouraging them to start having a girlfriend that way you would have helped them know that they need to be with women and not fellow men .Sending children to single sex boarding schools is now a nightmare worse more colleges especially if you dont give your children enough for what they need .The LBTQ have plenty to offer them.

Trust me i dont even know what to say at this stage but one thing i know is that we may be a little too late because the sponsors are aggressive .They are even sponsoring workshops to buy support even from members of parliament and so far alot of my fellow MP’s have been convinced and if that law was pushed in parliament trust me they already have the numbers.

I wanted to remain quiet over this issue because the last time i spoke about it u all ignored me .But i have just said something so that u know where we are at.