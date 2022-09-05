We are all Children before we are warriors- Anti Corruption Commission Chairperson Musa Mwenya

He writes…

Yesterday, I was exhausted and drained, got home and found my wife watching a movie.

I sat next to her without saying a word put my head where I could hear her heart beat and I fell asleep. She did not ask questions, she just let me rest in her arms. This photo was taken after I had fallen asleep and she sent it to me to show me how soundly I had slept.

This reminded me of the times I would take a long drive and put the song “the warrior is a child” by Twila Paris on repeat. We are all children before we are warriors – it helps to pick your vulnerability partner carefully. God is our refuge and our strength!