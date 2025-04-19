WE ARE ALL HICHILEMA’S FOOT SOLDIERS – SUSAN TEMBO RALLIES UPND YOUTH IN SIAVONGA.



18/04/2025



Siavonga-United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Trustee Susan Tembo has rallied party members in Siavonga to fully embrace their role as “foot soldiers” of President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision during grassroots engagements in Namuzunga and Simamba wards, in a bid to strengthen support for the party’s development agenda and preparations for the 2026 elections.



She was accompanied by District Chairman Ernesto Guevara, District Chairlady Belita Mweemba, Constituency Youth Chairman Shy Hanongo, and Deputy Council Chairperson Fatima Sicheele during the mobilization drive.



Tembo delivered a message of goodwill from the President, urging UPND structures to remain active and vocal about the administration’s achievements. “As UPND members, we are not mere spectators, we are all foot soldiers of President Hichilema. We must proudly share the success stories of our government,” she said.



She emphasized developments under the New Dawn Government, including the free education policy, increased social cash transfers, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and cash for work initiatives.



Tembo also applauded the government’s effective response to national challenges such as the drought and cholera outbreak, saying these interventions ensured that no one was left behind.



“With good rainfall this year, we are expecting a strong harvest. It’s a season of restoration, and we thank God and the President for his leadership,” she added.



Tembo encouraged the youth to take ownership of their future, emphasizing that President Hichilema believes in their potential and leadership capacity. “This is your time. Rise and lead in the party and beyond.”



She concluded by urging all members to remain focused and ignore detractors, stating that the President deserves another term in 2026. “We are laying the groundwork now. Let us carry the party’s message door to door, ward to ward. The journey to 2026 has already begun.”