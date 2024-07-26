WE ARE AVAILABLE TO ENGAGE WITH PROTESTERS OVER LOADSHADING SAYS THE MINISTER OF ENERGY.



25 July,2024.



Protestors are not our enemies, therefore, we need to come to a round table and engage for the betterment of our country.



Hon Makozo Chikote went on to say that,our friends are aware of the droughts which hit us, what they be lacking is information on what zesco is doing to mitigate these challenges and we are ready to give them the important information they may are missing.



We find solutions through engagement not protesting,even in our homes you don’t just go to court for without any discussion but you make sure that discuss unless the same problem continues.



The Hon Minister has also made it clear that the government is working hard to see to it that the country is not in total darkness by December but instead the hours should reduce.



Mr Victor Mapani the Zesco Managing Director says it’s important that we work together by only switching electric devices in use(switch and save).Help us as we are helping you with the following measures;

1. Support ZESCO to recall electricity about 260 MGW has been recalled,



2. Optizing power import and load usage,



3. Procurement of more electricity. Gvt has already approved the reduction of the process to import already from 90 days to 48 hours.



4. Deployment of diesel generator,



5. Accelerate private investment in power production.



By: Open Development Media.