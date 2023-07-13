WE ARE BEING LED BACKWARDS TO 1964- Dr Mbita Chitala

WE ARE BEING LED BACKWARDS TO 1964, CHARGES DR CHITALA

Zambia is being taken backwards to 1964 without any shareholding in critical industries as in the shameful case of Kalumbila Mine, says former minister and diplomat Dr Mbita Chitala.

In a statement to Daily Revelation, Dr Chitala said Dr Kaunda tried to set up a proper base in terms of the country benefiting from its resources, and that even late president Levy Mwanawasa tried with the introduction of windfall tax, but for unexplained reasons his successor Rupiah Banda with his Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane removed all that.

“For our country to start in earnest addressing poverty eradication , inequality and backwardness, we need a developmental state led by patriotic Zambians who will facilitate capital accumulation on an expanded scale. The closest we got to this was when President K. Kaunda nationalized our copper mines in 1968 and established buoyant parastatal sector that built a strong middle class through ZIMCO, INDECO, ZCCM, FINDECO and so on, exactly like South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia did. Unfortunately, Kaunda failed because of the global oil crisis and the drop in prices of our base metals engineered by finance capital,” Dr Chitala stated. “We again tried when President Levy Mwanawasa introduced windfall taxation of mines but again failed when President Rupiah Banda with his minister Hon Situmbeko Musokotwane strangely reversed this progressive policy direction.”

Dr Chitala observed that Zambians were also hoping that the return of Mopani and KCM to government would herald a progressive policy direction initiated by formee president Edgar, Lungu “but it appears, the UPND will be taking us back to the situation of 1964 where Zambia will have no shareholding or controlling interest as is the shameful case with Kalumbila Mine where Zambia has zero shareholding… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-are-being-led-backwards-to-1964-charges-dr-chitala/